Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.68

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.68 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 37.90 ($0.49). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 36.65 ($0.47), with a volume of 539,835 shares.

Metro Bank Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £246.56 million, a PE ratio of 281.92 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.44.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

