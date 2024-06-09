Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.6% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,438.58 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,348.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

