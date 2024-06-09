Mizuho Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of SEE opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

