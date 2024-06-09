MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $468,480.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $227.02 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.78 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.