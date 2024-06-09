MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $468,480.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MongoDB Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ MDB opened at $227.02 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.78 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.13.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
