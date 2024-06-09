Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $251.89 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $251.89 million and $4.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00047230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,423,194 coins and its circulating supply is 866,364,839 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

