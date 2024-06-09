Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AER. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

AER stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. AerCap has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $94.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AerCap by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

