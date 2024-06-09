Morgan Stanley Raises Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $15.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,714 shares of company stock worth $777,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,375,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

