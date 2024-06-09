Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 6.2% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.