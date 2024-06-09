MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,857 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.84. 2,631,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,277. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 2.28. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

