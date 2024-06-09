NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH) Insider Sells £3,505.44 in Stock

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) insider James Saralis sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86), for a total value of £3,505.44 ($4,491.27).

NAH opened at GBX 68 ($0.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £31.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6,800.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.83. NAHL Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.52 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.43 ($1.03).

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

