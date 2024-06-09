Nano Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $153.59 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,624.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.63 or 0.00680254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00115610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00038697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00249263 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00081946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

