Napatree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 28,018 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. 214,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

