National Bankshares Analysts Give Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) a C$7.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upgraded Lithium Americas to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.24.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,611 shares of company stock worth $54,178. Company insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

