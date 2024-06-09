National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $492.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.00. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $367.51 and a 52-week high of $495.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

