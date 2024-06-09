National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $492.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.00. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $367.51 and a 52-week high of $495.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
