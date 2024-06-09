Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 1,380 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:APO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.36. 2,854,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.30 and a twelve month high of $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

