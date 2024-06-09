Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires Shares of 1,554 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.53. 2,260,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,305. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

