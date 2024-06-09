Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.68. 564,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,586. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.04 and a 200 day moving average of $364.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

