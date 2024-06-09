Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Bruker were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 1,948,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

