Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 17,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Atlassian by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,038,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.36. 1,006,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.38. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,960,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,046. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.