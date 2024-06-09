NEAR Protocol Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.60 or 0.00009477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.15 billion and $235.97 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,844,328 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,807,709 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,750,149 with 1,083,641,101 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.62489396 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $243,400,990.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

