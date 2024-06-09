Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,846 shares of company stock worth $102,562. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,193,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 353,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,970,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

