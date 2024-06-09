Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DocuSign by 67.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 27.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

