Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Acquired by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 582.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,786 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.12% of Nerdy worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 67,991 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,855,579 shares in the company, valued at $31,264,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 217,991 shares of company stock valued at $629,314 and sold 121,555 shares valued at $316,572. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,177. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

