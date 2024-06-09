Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $755.91 million and approximately $35.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,711.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.84 or 0.00676844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00114675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00252399 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00081443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,003,664,819 coins and its circulating supply is 44,323,688,387 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

