Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for 1.1% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after buying an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,327,000 after acquiring an additional 660,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,623,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 434,762 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.37. 2,054,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,335. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

