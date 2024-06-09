NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.9% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 35,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,313,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,529,000 after purchasing an additional 460,115 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 479,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,668 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NIKE by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,595,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 599,377 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 35,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $96.55. 9,397,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098,210. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

