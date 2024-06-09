Nixon Capital LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Nixon Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 3.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of RH traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,370. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

