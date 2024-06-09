Node AI Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $76.16 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Node AI

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,669,261.84677356 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.89338544 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,275,795.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

