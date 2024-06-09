Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Nordson worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nordson by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 918.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

NDSN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 187,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,787. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.72.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

