Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Shares of NSC opened at $224.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

