North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North West currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.60.

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. North West has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.91.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts predict that North West will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

