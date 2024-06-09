Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $32.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuvei by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

NVEI opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -804.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

