Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Okta were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 1,016,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,975. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.48.
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
