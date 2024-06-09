OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys Shares of 694 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.