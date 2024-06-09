OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $34,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,375 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 56,133.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of ZD stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $56.52. 216,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,790. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

