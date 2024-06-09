OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $80.02. 2,213,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,476. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

