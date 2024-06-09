Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.