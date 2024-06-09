Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.87

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.87 and traded as low as $70.78. Onex shares last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 2,709 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. Onex’s payout ratio is 3.06%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

