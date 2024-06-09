Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $785.33 million, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a current ratio of 13.14. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 271.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

