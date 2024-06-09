Oppenheimer Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.23.

NYSE GWRE opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.77 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $132.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

