Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Braze makes up approximately 2.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Braze worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Braze by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.65. 3,880,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

