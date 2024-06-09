Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $90.81 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,655.02 or 1.00008084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00094612 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09364978 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $9,287,193.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.