Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Financial Survey

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ABVC BioPharma and Organon & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Organon & Co. 0 2 2 0 2.50

Organon & Co. has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Organon & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Organon & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -50,504.00% -207.72% -92.05% Organon & Co. 16.50% -360.57% 9.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Organon & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $150,000.00 56.20 -$10.52 million ($2.25) -0.35 Organon & Co. $6.26 billion 0.85 $1.02 billion $4.09 5.07

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ABVC BioPharma. ABVC BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organon & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats ABVC BioPharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma



ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients. It is also developing ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About Organon & Co.



Organon & Co. develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima; and two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It offers cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Atozet, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for treatments of control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. It sells its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, government agencies, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

