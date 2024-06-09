Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,666 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.09% of Osisko Development worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the third quarter worth $55,000. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Osisko Development by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ODV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 193,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.64. Osisko Development Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 551.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

