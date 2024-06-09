Ossiam Acquires 31,459 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 239.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,337. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.58 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

