Ossiam Acquires 63,039 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 508.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,039 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,845. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

