Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,967,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 236,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,968 shares of company stock valued at $35,020,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.38. 830,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

