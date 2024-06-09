Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,612 shares of company stock valued at $54,346,970. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,002.95. The company had a trading volume of 250,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $1,016.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $949.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.90. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

