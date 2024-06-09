Ossiam Has $3.61 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $538.94. 742,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.92. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

