Ossiam Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,062 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE AEM traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

